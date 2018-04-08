UFC 223 results: Rose Namajunas retains title in decisive battle with Joanna Jedrzejczyk

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- The Rose Namajunas era is here. The reigning women's strawweight champion put on the most complete performance of her career in a unanimous decision win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the co-main event of UFC 223 on Saturday night.

While neither Namajunas nor Jedrzejczyk appeared to be in much danger throughout the fight, the chess match between UFC's top two 115-pound fighters kept fans on the edge of their seats throughout the 25-minute showdown. While Jedrzejczyk pushed the pace and controlled the cage looking for her openings, Namajunas remained calmed waiting for her counter-strike opportunities.

"I just kept saying to myself 'I'm the best.' I just had to accept that my feet aren't moving as well," Namajunas said. "I just kinda abandoned the gameplan a little bit and had fun cuz what I was doing wasn't working."

She made the most of them in each of the five rounds, clipping Jedrzejcyzk multiple times and leaving the former champion battered and bloodied as she exited the cage following a 49-46 decision win on all three judges' scorecards.

"She was right, that weight cut did mess her up the first time. But I'm just better, man," Namajunas said.

While Jedrzejczyk easily brushed off many of Namajunas strikes, the total sum of the strikes was just too much for the judges to give her the result. Namajunas noted that Jedrzejczyk seemed to take her more seriously this time around.

She had a lot better range this time. she stepped it up, she improved in general. this camp, I was think how she did it five times in a row. I have a lot of respect for her.

After the fight was over, Namajunas admitted she considered not taking the fight because of the incident involved Conor McGregor on Thursday.

"I did, but I think I do that a lot leading up to fights, just let the doubt creep in," Namajunas said. "This was a new challenge in my development and growth. I just proved to myself that I can face my fears and it paid off."

After all the numbers were tallied, Jedrzejczyk outstruck and outlanded the champion, but still lost on all three judges' scorecard.

"When I heard the decision, I thought we had the [unanimous] decision easily," Jedrzejczyk said after the fight. "The numbers speak for themselves."