UFC 223 start time -- Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta live stream, prelims, watch online
All the information you need to catch the UFC 223 fight card on Saturday
After it's all said and done, we finally have fights to watch on Saturday night. UFC 223 is still set to take place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York with Khabib Nurmagomedov taking center stage.
He just won't be doing so against any of the people he thought. Nurmagomedov will take on Al Iaquinta after a bevy of fighters suffered injuries, couldn't make weight or didn't want to fight. It may not be what many fans were expecting or hoping for, but finally getting Nurmagomedov a shot at the belt is something we can all get behind.
The co-main event of Saturday night sees women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas defend her title against the woman she stunned at UFC 217 to take it from, Joanna Jedrzejczyk. While Namajunas put on a stellar performance in the victory with her quick first-round knockout, everyone has been waiting to see what a now-motivated Jedrzejczyk can do with a second chance to regain her title.
Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 223 action on Saturday night.
How to watch UFC 223 prelims
Date: Saturday, April 7
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Channel: FS1
How to watch UFC 223 main card
Date: Saturday, April 7
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon
Channel: PPV (check provider)
Now, here's a look at the UFC 223 main fight card and betting odds.
UFC 223 card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight Class
Khabib Nurmagomedov -500
Al Iaquinta +350
Lightweight title
Joanna Jedrzejczyk -115
Rose Namajunas -115
Strawweight title
Calvin Kattar -140
Renato Moicano +100
Featherweight
Joe Lauzon -170
Chris Gruetzemacher +140
Lightweight
Zabit Magomedsharipov -650
Kyle Bochniak +425
Featherweight
