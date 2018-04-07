UFC 223 start time -- Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta live stream, prelims, watch online

After it's all said and done, we finally have fights to watch on Saturday night. UFC 223 is still set to take place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York with Khabib Nurmagomedov taking center stage.

He just won't be doing so against any of the people he thought. Nurmagomedov will take on Al Iaquinta after a bevy of fighters suffered injuries, couldn't make weight or didn't want to fight. It may not be what many fans were expecting or hoping for, but finally getting Nurmagomedov a shot at the belt is something we can all get behind.

The co-main event of Saturday night sees women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas defend her title against the woman she stunned at UFC 217 to take it from, Joanna Jedrzejczyk. While Namajunas put on a stellar performance in the victory with her quick first-round knockout, everyone has been waiting to see what a now-motivated Jedrzejczyk can do with a second chance to regain her title.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 223 action on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 223 prelims

Date: Saturday, April 7

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Channel: FS1

How to watch UFC 223 main card

Date: Saturday, April 7

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon

Channel: PPV (check provider)

Now, here's a look at the UFC 223 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 223 card, odds