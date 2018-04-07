UFC 223 start time -- Khabib vs. Iaquinta date, watch live stream, fight schedule
All the information you need to catch the UFC 223 fight card on Saturday
It took a lot of insanity to get here, but we finally have fights to watch on Saturday night for UFC 223. We're not getting the main event that everyone was anticipating with Tony Ferguson putting his interim lightweight title on the line against Khabib Nurmagomedov, but the Russian sensation will still be competing inside the Octagon.
In the main event on Saturday, Nurmagomedov will be taking on Al Iaquinta after the original stand-in for Ferguson, featherweight champion Max Holloway, was deemed unfit to compete during the early weigh-ins on Friday. Not hitting the required weight limit, only Nurmagomedov will have the opportunity to earn the featherweight championship in Brooklyn. It was a crazy series of events, but somehow UFC was able to keep the main event intact in some form or fashion.
Ferguson was forced to withdraw from the main event after a freak accident in which he tripped during appearances.
More UFC 223: Full fight card | Jedrzejczyk's chance at redemption | Latest odds
The co-main event of Saturday is also a match everyone is looking forward to. Women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will put her title on the line against the woman she took it from last year, Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Namajunas stunned everyone in their initial fight by making quick work of the champion, and she'll aim to make history repeat itself as they meet inside the cage for the second time.
Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 223 action on Saturday night.
How to watch UFC 223 prelims
Date: Saturday, April 7
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Channel: FS1
How to watch UFC 223 main card
Date: Saturday, April 7
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon
Channel: PPV (check provider)
Now, here's a look at the UFC 223 main fight card and betting odds.
UFC 223 card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight Class
Khabib Nurmagomedov -500
Al Iaquinta +350
Lightweight title
Joanna Jedrzejczyk -115
Rose Namajunas -115
Strawweight title
Calvin Kattar -140
Renato Moicano +100
Featherweight
Joe Lauzon -170
Chris Gruetzemacher +140
Lightweight
Zabit Magomedsharipov -650
Kyle Bochniak +425
Featherweight
