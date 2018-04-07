UFC 223 start time -- Khabib vs. Iaquinta watch live stream, date, fight schedule

After what was maybe the craziest week in the history of the UFC, we finally have fights to watch on Saturday night for UFC 223. Khabib Nurmagomedov will still be competing for the interim lightweight championship in Brooklyn on Saturday, but it won't be against Tony Ferguson, nor will it be against Max Holloway. Instead, Nurmagomedov will look to earn his first title in the UFC when he takes on Al Iaquinta.

Saturday night in the main event, Nurmagomedov will be taking on Iaquinta after Holloway was deemed unfit to compete during the early weigh-ins on Friday. Holloway was a late replacement for Ferguson last week, but unfortunately, he will not be able to take part in the superfight we all thought we were getting. Failing to reach the required weight limit, only Nurmagomedov will have the opportunity to earn the lightweight championship in Brooklyn. It was a crazy series of events, but somehow UFC was able to keep the main event intact in some form or fashion.

Ferguson was forced to withdraw from the main event after a freak accident in which he tripped during appearances.

The co-main event of Saturday is also a match everyone is looking forward to. Women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will put her title on the line against the woman she took it from last year, Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Namajunas stunned everyone in their initial fight by making quick work of the champion, and she'll aim to make history repeat itself as they meet inside the cage for the second time.

How to watch UFC 223 prelims

Date: Saturday, April 7

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Channel: FS1

How to watch UFC 223 main card

Date: Saturday, April 7

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon

Channel: PPV (check provider)

