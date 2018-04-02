UFC 223: The fight world had trouble processing the bizarre Tony Ferguson injury news
Ferguson was reportedly forced to withdraw from next weekend's lightweight UFC title fight after a freak injury
The MMA world was thrown into chaos on Sunday night when news broke that Tony Ferguson apparently suffered a knee injury during a trip over the weekend. That unfortunate injury was reportedly suffered as Ferguson ... wait for it ... tripped while attempting to say hi to an acquaintance.
OK then.
As a result, next weekend's lightweight title fight between Ferguson, the interim champion, and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 in Brooklyn has been canceled. The matchup was supposed to headline the event, but it's the fourth time that a scheduled Ferguson-Nurmagomedov fight has been spoiled before coming to fruition.
With this latest development coming out on April 1, there were plenty of people who brushed off the news as an elaborate April Fool's Day hoax by the UFC, which it may very well be. But UFC president Dana White seemed quite serious when he told news outlets on Sunday that Ferguson had withdrawn from the fight thanks to a torn knee ligament.
In his place, featherweight champion Max Holloway will slot in to challenge the undefeated Nurmagomedov, giving him a chance to join Conor McGregor as the only two UFC fighters to hold two belts at once.
To say that the debacle sent shockwaves through the MMA community would be an understatement. Many prominent personalities across the sport took to Twitter to weigh in with their thoughts and reactions on Easter Sunday.
For what it's worth, White was asked if he'd be willing to book Ferguson and Nurmagomedov yet again for a fifth time to see if the pair could finally meet in the Octagon. His answer? "Hell no."
-
Khabib foreshadowed Ferguson injury news
Hours prior to the news of Ferguson's injury, Khabib tried to let us all know what was hap...
-
Ferguson tears knee, Holloway to fight
The lightweight title will be on the line as Holloway replaces Ferguson
-
Till-Thompson headlining UFC Liverpool
Two of the top welterweights in MMA will square off at this historic event
-
Joanna vows to win the war in Brooklyn
The former women's strawweight champion seems more than focused on getting her title back
-
UFC fight schedule for 2018
UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling after a pair of good ones to start 2018
-
UFC 223 fight card, rumors, matches
The pair of title fights set to square off in the beginning of April are sure to get fans...