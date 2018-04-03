UFC 223 tickets: Price to get in the door for Khabib vs. Holloway will not be cheap

UFC 223 is promising to be one of the biggest events of 2018 when featherweight champion Max Holloway squares off with Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event. Holloway is stepping in for the injured Tony Ferguson on six days' notice after Ferguson suffered a freak knee injury over the weekend. Plus, a women's strawweight title rematch featuring Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk is set as the co-main event.

It will be the seventh UFC event in the state of New York after the state lifted its ban on mixed martial arts in 2016 and the third PPV event in the five boroughs. As is the case with most things in New York, getting in the door to watch UFC 223 will not come cheap.

According to StubHub, the average ticket price sold on the secondary market site is $302 while the cheapest seat is going for $138. To put it into context, however, it's not even close to the most expensive UFC event in the past few years. UFC 205, where Conor McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold multiple division titles simultaneously, averaged $1,153 per ticket on StubHub. The most recent New York PPV event, UFC 217, where Georges St-Pierre returned from a four-year absence to win the middleweight title over Michael Bisping, saw an average ticket price of $336.

Here's a quick look at the top UFC event ticket prices since 2016, according to StubHub.

Event Location Ticket price UFC 205 -- McGregor vs. Alvarez New York $1,153 UFC 200 -- Nunes vs. Tate Las Vegas $1,072 UFC 202 -- McGregor vs. Diaz II Las Vegas $714 UFC 207 -- Rousey vs. Nunes Las Vegas $360 UFC 217 -- St-Pierre vs. Bisping New York $336 UFC 223 -- Khabib vs. Holloway* Brooklyn $302

*= Price as of March 26