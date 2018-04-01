UFC 223: Tony Ferguson tears knee, Max Holloway to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in main event

The main event of UFC 223 is undergoing a radical change as UFC president Dana White announced Sunday that Tony Ferguson recently tore his LCL and has been pulled from the main event against Khabib Nurmagomedov. White has named featherweight champion Max Holloway as his replacement for Saturday's blockbuster fight card in Brooklyn, New York.

BOOM!!!!!! We got Khabib vs The Champ Max Holloway for the 155lb title this Saturday in Brooklyn New York!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/quvI3UqGXh — Dana White (@danawhite) April 1, 2018

Holloway, who is coming off of an injury of his own that forced him out of UFC 222, will step up in weight with the official lightweight title on the line against Nurmagomedov. If successful, he will join Conor McGregor as the only other fighter two hold multiple titles simultaneously.

This marks the fourth time in the last two years that a fight between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov has been canceled for one reason or another. First, Nurmagomedov pulled out of their bout in 2015 with an undisclosed injury. Then, Ferguson pulled out of their 2016 fight two weeks before when he found out he had blood and fluid in his lung. Most recently, Nurmagomedov pulled out of their scheduled headliner last year at UFC 209 two days before because of issues cutting weight.

CBS Sports will update this breaking news story shortly.