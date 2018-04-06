UFC 223 weigh-in results: Joanna vs. Rose Namajunas official, main event still in flux

UFC 223 has officially got its (new) main event. After a chaotic scene on Thursday morning saw injuries to two of the fighters participating at Barclays Center and a fighter deemed unfit to fight on Friday morning, UFC 223 is now set.

Featherweight champion Max Holloway, who was expected to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed lightweight title, was deemed medically unfit to fight by the New York State Athletic Commission. It is still unclear who will replace Holloway, but former lightweight champ Anthony Pettis, who had his own fight canceled after Michael Chiesa suffered injuries during the Conor McGregor incident, stepped to the scale and weighed in at 155.2 pounds. He was not given a second chance to make the 155-pound limit.

Nurmagomedov put any questions about his issues making weight to bed early on Friday when he came in at 154.5. Nurmagomedov was hospitalized from a difficult weight cut at UFC 209 and was forced to withdraw from his bout with Tony Ferguson. He currently remains without an opponent.

Women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas came in slightly under the 115-pound limit at 114.2 pounds. Her opponent and former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk came in at 114 pounds after claims of a difficult weight during their first fight last November.

