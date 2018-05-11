UFC 224 -- Amanda Nunes vs. Raquel Pennington: Fight predictions, picks, card, odds

UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is starting to become a regular in these types of situations. The woman who UFC president Dana White said would never headline a UFC PPV again after she was forced to withdraw from UFC 209 with an illness the day of the fight is about to make her second straight headlining appearance in the Octagon and could be on track for more.

It helps when you're starting to look at dominant as one of the women she's beaten during a four-year winning streak: Ronda Rousey. Nunes (15-4, 10 KOs) is looking to make her third consecutive title defense against someone she considers a friend in Raquel Pennington (9-5). But while they maintain a friendship outside of fighting, the two know it will be all business once the cage door closes on Saturday night in Brazil for UFC 224.

"This is a single sport, you can't think in group. You have to think about yourself," Nunes told CBS Sports. "That belt is in my house and I never want that belt to go anywhere. The motivation is that, keep proving I'm the best, keep proving I'm the champion and then we can be friends again."

Nunes also hasn't ruled out the possibility of making a run at becoming the first woman to simultaneously hold belts in two divisions, even though that's a conversation for after Saturday night.

"As long as I have contenders, I will keep fighting at 135. If something stop or I don't have any girls [to fight] anymore, then I have to make the next move in my life," Nunes said. "But now, I have Rocky, the other Brazilian that just beat Cat Zingano. The division is running and that's a good thing."

Nunes and Pennington are getting all the attention in the main event, but there are several other fights of note to fight fans on this Brazil-centric card including a pair of legends squaring off in Vitor Belfort and Lyoto Machida, a perennial middleweight contender in Jacare Souza and a prospect in Mackenzie Dern. Let's look at the rest of the card.

Favorite Underdog Weghtclass Amanda Nunes (c) -1000 Raquel Pennington +600

Women's bantamweight title Ronaldo Souza -150 Kelvin Gastelum +120

Middleweight Mackenzie Dern -250 Amanda Cooper +195

Women's strawweight John Lineker -250 Brian Kelleher +195

Bantamweight Lyoto Machida -270 Vitor Belfort +210

Middleweight Karl Roberson -130 Cezar Ferreira +100

Middleweight Junior Albini -155 Aleksei Oleinik +125

Heavyweight Davi Ramos -140 Nick Hein +110

Lightweight Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos -135 Sean Strickland +105

Welterweight Warlley Alves -230 Sultan Aliev +180

Welterweight Jack Hermansson -155 Thales Leites +125

Middleweight Ramazan Emeev -200 Alberto Mina +160

Welterweight Markus Perez -325 James Bochnovic +250 Middleweight

With a big card on tap, our experts took a crack at picking each of the main card fights. Here are your pick makers: Brian Campbell (combat sports writer), Matthew Coca (producer), Michael Mormile (producer), Jack Jorgensen (editor) and Brandon Wise (editor).

Fight Campbell Mormile Coca Jorgensen Wise Nunes vs. Pennington Nunes Nunes Nunes Nunes Nunes Gastelum vs. Souza Souza Souza Gastelum Gastelum Gastelum Lineker vs. Kelleher Lineker Lineker Lineker Lineker Lineker Dern vs. Cooper Dern Dern Dern Dern Dern Belfort vs. Machida Belfort Belfort Belfort Belfort Machida Overall (2018) 8-12-0 11-9-0 9-11-0 10-10-0 11-9-0

Campbell on why Nunes will win: The fact that Nunes enters as such a large betting favorite certainly has a lot to do with the fact that she's a more skilled fighter. But Pennington enters her first title shot with legitimate questions working against her. It has been 18 months since she last appeared in the Octagon and is fresh off a broken leg from a hunting accident late last year. Returning into the deep waters of a five-round fight is a lot to ask, not to mention being forced to deal with an opponent who is taller, longer and more dangerous. The days of questioning Nunes' cardio are over. Pennington may be tough enough to go the full distance but not skilled enough to win.

Jorgensen on why Souza will win: It was really telling to me in the second win over Brunson just how good of an all-around fighter Souza is. It's easy to focus on the jiu jitsu skills, but the man can put your lights out with ease at the same time. I care little about his age, if you have a fighter that can be that solid all around, then you have a dangerous man inside that cage.

Gastelum's win over Michael Bisping was impressive, but Souza's skills will keep him in check, and I'll even go so far as to predict a KO win for the Brazilian in front of his home crowd in the third and final round.

Wise on why Machida will win: For as potentially ugly as this fight can be, I'll lean to the guy with a slightly fresher body. Machida enters his eighth bout at 185 pounds as a sizable favorite for a reason after shutting down one of the top rising prospects in Eryk Anders in February. While we would all love to see Belfort ride off into the sunset with a win, I've been fooled one too many times by these retirement fights to take the guy entering his final bout. Machida grinds out a decision victory here in "enemy territory."