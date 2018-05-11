UFC 224 fight card, odds, prelims: Amanda Nunes vs. Raquel Pennington headlines in Brazil

UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes continues to track at becoming one of the best women's fighters in the world on Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, when she takes on Raquel Pennington in the main event of UFC 224. The fight on its own should be enough to grab fight fans' attention, but the battle has even more intrigue given the friendship the two fighters share.

It's Nunes' second straight fight headlining a PPV after she won a unanimous decision over Valentina Shevchenko in September 2017. There's also the lingering discussion about Nunes taking on fellow Brazilian champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino in a superfight if she's successful against Pennington.

Plus, we get the return of Kelvin Gastelum when he takes on middleweight veteran Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza. Gastelum is coming off a vicious first-round knockout of former middleweight champion Michael Bisping in November and looking to inch closer to his first ever title shot. Plus, it's the return of top women's strawweight prospect Mackenzie Dern when she takes on Amanda Cooper -- fresh off her debut victory in March.

Check out the rest of the card and fight order for Brazil below.