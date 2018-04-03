UFC 224 fight card: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington set for interim welterweight title

Maybe there's no need for a UFC interim welterweight championship matchup, but we're getting one anyway. Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting has confirmed that Rafael dos Anjos will battle the controversial Colby Covington on May 12 in Brazil at UFC 224 for the interim 170-pound title. The current champion, Tyron Woodley, is recovering from shoulder surgery, but he is expected to make a return to the Octagon some time this summer. That, of course, is what is so puzzling about UFC setting up this showdown next month in Brazil.

"You can call it an interim, but everyone knows (UFC welterweight champion Tyron) Woodley ain't coming back when they put that belt around my waist," Covington said via MMAFighting, "and they are paying me like it's a title fight."

Covington (13-1) has won his last five fights, including picking up a decision win over former championship contender Damian Maia at UFC Fight Night 119 last October. That fight also took place in Brazil, but what fans will remember most from Covington's previous trip south last October were his controversial remarks about the country and the Brazilian people following the win. So, needless to say, Covington will be the most hated man in Brazil come May 12.

The former UFC lightweight champion dos Anjos (28-9) has emerged victorious in his last three outings inside the Octagon, with his most recent victory coming over Robbie Lawler at UFC on Fox 26. The Rio de Janeiro native will look to not only earn the interim belt to hopefully set up a showdown with Woodley soon, but also to please the fans in his home country by disposing of Covington right before their very eyes.

UFC 224 is set to go down Saturday, May 12, from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro with women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes taking on Raquel Pennington in the main event.