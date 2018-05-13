UFC 224 live stream -- Nunes vs. Pennington: Start time, watch online, prelims, TV channel

UFC is back in Brazil with a loaded fight card set for Saturday night when UFC 224 kicks off in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will look to defend her title successfully for the third straight time when she takes on No. 2-ranked contender Raquel Pennington. Nunes is on a roll and hasn't lost a fight since 2014 while taking out some of the best fighters at 135 pounds, including Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey and Valentina Shevchenko.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

If Pennington (9-5) is going to shock the world with a title win, she'll have to do so by shaking off some rust inside the Octagon. Pennington's last UFC appearance was at UFC 205 in November 2016, but she did earn a huge win in that bout, a three-round unanimous decision victory over former champion Miesha Tate.

More UFC 224: Fight predictions | DFS picks | Dern misses weight badly

Below is all the information you need to watch the UFC 224 card on Saturday from Rio de Janeiro.

How to watch UFC 224 prelims

Date: Saturday, May 12

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Jeunesse Arena -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Channel: FX (check local listings)

How to watch UFC 224 main card

Date: Saturday, May 12

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Jeunesse Arena -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon

Channel: PPV (check provider)

Now, here's a look at the UFC 224 main card and betting odds.

UFC 224 main card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight Class Amanda Nunes (c) -1000 Raquel Pennington +600 Women's bantamweight title Jacare Souza -150 Kelvin Gastelum +120 Middleweight Mackenzie Dern -250 Amanda Cooper +195 Strawweight John Lineker -250 Brian Kelleher +195 Bantamweight Lyoto Machida -270 Vitor Belfort +210 Middleweight



