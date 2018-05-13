UFC 224 live stream -- Nunes vs. Pennington: Start time, watch online, prelims, TV channel

All the information you need to catch the UFC 224 action on Saturday

UFC is back in Brazil with a loaded fight card set for Saturday night when UFC 224 kicks off in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will look to defend her title successfully for the third straight time when she takes on No. 2-ranked contender Raquel Pennington. Nunes is on a roll and hasn't lost a fight since 2014 while taking out some of the best fighters at 135 pounds, including Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey and Valentina Shevchenko.

If Pennington (9-5) is going to shock the world with a title win, she'll have to do so by shaking off some rust inside the Octagon. Pennington's last UFC appearance was at UFC 205 in November 2016, but she did earn a huge win in that bout, a three-round unanimous decision victory over former champion Miesha Tate. 

Below is all the information you need to watch the UFC 224 card on Saturday from Rio de Janeiro. 

How to watch UFC 224 prelims

Date: Saturday, May 12
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Jeunesse Arena -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Channel: FX (check local listings)

How to watch UFC 224 main card

Date: Saturday, May 12
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: Jeunesse Arena -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon 
Channel: PPV (check provider)

Now, here's a look at the UFC 224 main card and betting odds. 

UFC 224 main card, odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeight Class

Amanda Nunes (c) -1000

Raquel Pennington +600

Women's bantamweight title

Jacare Souza -150

Kelvin Gastelum +120

Middleweight 

Mackenzie Dern -250

Amanda Cooper +195

Strawweight

John Lineker -250

Brian Kelleher +195

Bantamweight

Lyoto Machida -270

Vitor Belfort +210

Middleweight


