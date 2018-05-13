UFC 224 results -- Amanda Nunes vs. Raquel Pennington: Live updates, highlights
Follow along as two of the top women's bantamweights square off in Brazil
We have made it to fight day. After a lot of build up to this women's bantamweight showdown, UFC 224 is here featuring champion Amanda Nunes looking to defend her title for the third consecutive time when she faces off with Raquel Pennington in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday night.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Nunes (15-4) is riding a six-fight winning streak into this latest title defense with only two of those fights going the distance. If she keeps this run going, she may be considered one of the greatest women's fighters of all time. But Pennington (9-5) will not be an easy pushover. Though she hasn't fought in over a year because of a scary leg injury, Pennington will be just as dangerous when she steps in the cage with someone she considers a friend.
More UFC 224: Fight predictions | How to watch | Dern misses weight badly
CBS Sports was be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt from Rio de Janeiro on Saturday night with our live blog and updates below.
UFC 224 card/results
Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Raquel Pennington -- Women's bantamweight title
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Jacare Souza -- Middleweight
Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Cooper -- Women's strawweight
John Lineker vs. Brian Kelleher -- Bantamweight
Vitor Belfort vs. Lyoto Machida -- Middleweight
Cezar Ferreira vs. Karl Roberson -- Middleweight
Aleksei Oleinik def. Junior Albini via first-round submission (Ezekiel choke)
Davi Ramos def. Nick Hein via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos def. Sean Strickland via first-round TKO (punches)
UFC 224 live updates
If you are having issues viewing the live blog, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
