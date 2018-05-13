UFC 224 results -- Amanda Nunes vs. Raquel Pennington: Live updates, highlights

We have made it to fight day. After a lot of build up to this women's bantamweight showdown, UFC 224 is here featuring champion Amanda Nunes looking to defend her title for the third consecutive time when she faces off with Raquel Pennington in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday night.

Nunes (15-4) is riding a six-fight winning streak into this latest title defense with only two of those fights going the distance. If she keeps this run going, she may be considered one of the greatest women's fighters of all time. But Pennington (9-5) will not be an easy pushover. Though she hasn't fought in over a year because of a scary leg injury, Pennington will be just as dangerous when she steps in the cage with someone she considers a friend.

UFC 224 card/results

Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Raquel Pennington -- Women's bantamweight title

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Jacare Souza -- Middleweight

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Cooper -- Women's strawweight

John Lineker vs. Brian Kelleher -- Bantamweight

Vitor Belfort vs. Lyoto Machida -- Middleweight

Cezar Ferreira vs. Karl Roberson -- Middleweight

Aleksei Oleinik def. Junior Albini via first-round submission (Ezekiel choke)

Davi Ramos def. Nick Hein via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos def. Sean Strickland via first-round TKO (punches)

UFC 224 live updates

