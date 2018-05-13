UFC 224 results, highlights: Amanda Nunes dismantles Raquel Pennington to retain title

Amanda Nunes is once again the most dominant force going at 135 pounds. "The Lioness" put on a clinic on Saturday night when she faced off with friend Raquel Pennington in the main event of UFC 224 from Brazil, dominating Rocky throughout the first four rounds of a hard-fought battle.

Nunes was the more accurate and active striker in the fight, landing 149-of-300 punches thrown to Pennington's 79 of 210. Nunes appeared to hurt Pennington badly in the fourth round when she busted up her nose to the point that blood started spilling out. When Pennington went to her corner after the round, she told her coaches she was done, but her coaches told her to keep going.

"I'm done, I want to be done," Pennington said.

"No, no, no, no, no, no," her coach replied. "C'mon girl. I know it hurts, I know. Let's power through this, alright. Change your mindset. Throw her everything we got. We'll recover later."

Nunes then continued her onslaught in the fifth before landing a vicious knee to the nose that opened up even more blood. Pennington quickly covered up, but the referee stepped in to end it shortly thereafter.

"I respect these girls so much. [Tecia] used to train me. I like those girls so much. It was hard to me. But I had to defend the belt. I had to do it. It was hardest fight of my career to fight this girl. Now, we're friends. Right now, we are friends. We are going to leave this cage and we are going to have a beer."

Nunes (16-4) now owns a seven-fight winning streak and has a case as one of the best women's MMA fighters to ever step into the Octagon with wins over Pennington, Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate and Valentina Shevchenko.

UFC 224 card/results

Amanda Nunes (c) def. Raquel Pennington via fifth-round TKO (punches)

Kelvin Gastelum def. Jacare Souza via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Mackenzie Dern def. Amanda Cooper via first-round submission (Rear-naked choke)

John Lineker def. Brian Kelleher via third-round KO (punch)

Lyoto Machida def. Vitor Belfort via second-round KO (Front kick)

Cezar Ferreira def. Karl Roberson via first-round submission (Arm triangle)

Aleksei Oleinik def. Junior Albini via first-round submission (Ezekiel choke)

Davi Ramos def. Nick Hein via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos def. Sean Strickland via first-round TKO (punches)

UFC 224 live updates

