UFC 224 start time -- Amanda Nunes vs. Raquel Pennington: Live stream, watch online

UFC once again heads to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday as the promotion presents UFC 224 featuring a women's bantamweight championship bout as the main event. 

Women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will look to defend her title successfully for the third consecutive outing when she takes on No. 2-ranked contender Raquel Pennington. Nunes (15-4) earned her last victory to retain her championship at UFC 215 in September 2017 when she defeated Valentina Shevchenko via unanimous decision. If Pennington (9-5) is going to shock the world with a title win, she'll have to do so by shaking off some rust inside the Octagon. Pennington's last UFC appearance was at UFC 205 in November 2016, but she did earn a huge win in that bout, a three-round unanimous decision victory over former champion Miesha Tate. 

Below is all the information you need to watch the UFC 224 card on Saturday from Rio de Janeiro. 

How to watch UFC 224 prelims

Date: Saturday, May 12
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Jeunesse Arena -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Channel: FX

How to watch UFC 224 main card

Date: Saturday, May 12
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: Jeunesse Arena -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon 
Channel: PPV (check provider)

Now, here's a look at the UFC 224 main card and betting odds. 

UFC 224 main card, odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeight Class

Amanda Nunes (-1000)

Raquel Pennington (+600)

Women's bantamweight title

Jacare Souza (-150)

Kelvin Gastelum (+120)

Middleweight 

Mackenzie Dern (-250)

Amanda Cooper (+195)

Strawweight

John Lineker (-250)

Brian Kelleher (+195)

Bantamweight

Lyoto Machida (-270)

Vitor Belfort (+210)

Middleweight


