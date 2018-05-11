UFC 224 weigh-in results: Mackenzie Dern misses by seven pounds; main event official
The top women's strawweight prospect has had issues making 115 pounds in the past
Just about every fight scheduled to take place in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday for UFC 224 is officially on. Except one featuring a pair of women's strawweight prospects. On Friday morning in Brazil, Mackenzie Dern weighed in at 123 pounds, a full seven pounds over the 115-pound limit while her opponent Amanda Cooper had no issues falling within the one-pound allowance at 116.
Dern (6-0) has had issues making 115 pounds in the past. In her second and third professional fights with Legacy FC, Dern signed up to fight at catchweights of 118.8 and 120 pounds, but still missed on the scales for both. In her fourth fight, she was forced to move to flyweight and had no issues, but has since opted to move back to 115.
Cooper has agreed to still accept the bout with Dern and will take 30 percent of her fight purse, according to the Brazilian commission. Dern is the 11th fighter to miss weight so far in 2018.
Cooper had some choice words for Dern on social media after the weigh in.
"Not shocked [Mackenzie Dern] missed weight, but 7.4 pounds over is a disgrace to all professionals. She's not getting out of this fight that easy. Fight is still on. ABCNation get ready. Strawweight vs. Flyweight tomorrow night in Brazil," Cooper worte.
Meanwhile, the main event for Saturday is on. Neither women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes nor challenger Raquel Pennington had any issues hitting the 135-pound limit on Friday. Here's a look at the rest of the weigh-in results.
UFC 224 weigh-in results
Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Raquel Pennington (134.8) -- Women's strawweight
Kelvin Gastelum (185) vs. Ronaldo Souza (186) -- Middleweight
Amanda Cooper (116) vs. Mackenzie Dern (123) -- Women's strawweight
Brian Kelleher (136) vs. John Lineker (136) -- Bantamweight
Vitor Belfort (184) vs. Lyoto Machida (186) -- Middleweight
Cezar Ferreira (186) vs. Karl Roberson (185) -- Middleweight
Junior Albini (266) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (235) -- Heavyweight
Nick Hein (155) vs. Davi Ramos (156) -- Lightweight
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171) vs. Sean Strickland (170) -- Welterweight
Sultan Aliev (171) vs. Warlley Alves (171) -- Welterweight
Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Thales Leites (186) -- Middlweight
Ramazan Emeev (171) vs. Alberto Mina (171) -- Welterweight
James Bochnovic (186) vs. Markus Perez (186) -- Middleweight
