UFC 224 weigh-in results: Mackenzie Dern misses by seven pounds; main event official

Just about every fight scheduled to take place in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday for UFC 224 is officially on. Except one featuring a pair of women's strawweight prospects. On Friday morning in Brazil, Mackenzie Dern weighed in at 123 pounds, a full seven pounds over the 115-pound limit while her opponent Amanda Cooper had no issues falling within the one-pound allowance at 116.

Dern (6-0) has had issues making 115 pounds in the past. In her second and third professional fights with Legacy FC, Dern signed up to fight at catchweights of 118.8 and 120 pounds, but still missed on the scales for both. In her fourth fight, she was forced to move to flyweight and had no issues, but has since opted to move back to 115.

Cooper has agreed to still accept the bout with Dern and will take 30 percent of her fight purse, according to the Brazilian commission. Dern is the 11th fighter to miss weight so far in 2018.

Cooper had some choice words for Dern on social media after the weigh in.

Not shocked @MackenzieDern missed weight but 7.4lbs over is a disgrace to all professionals. She’s not getting out of this fight that easy. Fight is still on. ABCNation get ready. #ufc224 strawweight vs flyweight tomorrow night in Brazil — Amanda Bobby Cooper (@ABCnation115) May 11, 2018

Meanwhile, the main event for Saturday is on. Neither women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes nor challenger Raquel Pennington had any issues hitting the 135-pound limit on Friday. Here's a look at the rest of the weigh-in results.

UFC 224 weigh-in results

Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Raquel Pennington (134.8) -- Women's strawweight

Kelvin Gastelum (185) vs. Ronaldo Souza (186) -- Middleweight

Amanda Cooper (116) vs. Mackenzie Dern (123) -- Women's strawweight

Brian Kelleher (136) vs. John Lineker (136) -- Bantamweight

Vitor Belfort (184) vs. Lyoto Machida (186) -- Middleweight

Cezar Ferreira (186) vs. Karl Roberson (185) -- Middleweight

Junior Albini (266) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (235) -- Heavyweight

Nick Hein (155) vs. Davi Ramos (156) -- Lightweight

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171) vs. Sean Strickland (170) -- Welterweight

Sultan Aliev (171) vs. Warlley Alves (171) -- Welterweight

Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Thales Leites (186) -- Middlweight

Ramazan Emeev (171) vs. Alberto Mina (171) -- Welterweight

James Bochnovic (186) vs. Markus Perez (186) -- Middleweight