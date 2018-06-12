UFC 225 fallout and whether judges got the Whittaker-Romero II decision right
What's next for UFC and some of its stars after last Saturday's big pay-per-view?
In this episode: Brian Campbell welcomes Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal to break down the fallout from UFC 225. The guys answer a series of tough questions involving CM Punk's disastrous loss, whether Colby Covington continues to go too far in courting beefs and whether the judges got it wrong in Robert Whittaker-Yoel Romero II.
