UFC 225 fallout and whether judges got the Whittaker-Romero II decision right

In this episode: Brian Campbell welcomes Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal to break down the fallout from UFC 225. The guys answer a series of tough questions involving CM Punk's disastrous loss, whether Colby Covington continues to go too far in courting beefs and whether the judges got it wrong in Robert Whittaker-Yoel Romero II.

