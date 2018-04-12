UFC 225 fight card: CM Punk makes return to Octagon in Chicago vs. Mike Jackson

Questioning whether CM Punk will ever see another fight inside the UFC Octagon can now end. Thursday, UFC made the official announcement that the former WWE champion will take part in the second fight of his career in his hometown of Chicago on June 9 at UFC 225. His opponent will be another fighter with limited experience in the company, Mike "The Truth" Jackson.

After walking out of WWE in January 2014, Punk transitioned into the world of mixed martial arts, signing a deal with UFC later that year to the surprise of many. He would finally make his debut two years later at UFC 203 in September 2016, and his initial outing could have gone better, to say the least. Punk was defeated by Mickey Gall in embarrassing fashion, suffering a quick submission loss in the first round.

Jackson's lone loss in the UFC also came to Gall, and he has been campaigning heavily to be the next man to step inside the Octagon with Punk if he were to get another UFC fight. Those calls have been answered, as he will get his shot at the former WWE star later this spring in Punk's hometown.

In addition to Punk making his return to the Octagon this June, it was also announced on Thursday that a huge women's featherweight bout between Holly Holm and Megan Anderson will take place on the Chicago card.

