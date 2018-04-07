UFC 225 fight card: Colby Covington vs. Rafael dos Anjos set for interim welterweight title

Maybe there's no need for a UFC interim welterweight championship matchup, but we're getting one anyway. UFC announced on Friday that Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington will battle for the interim welterweight strap at UFC 225 in Chicago.

It was originally that dos Anjos and Covington would battle on May 12 in Brazil at UFC 224, but many had concerns over Covington's safety should he return to the country after comments made about the Brazilian people.

"I'm the King of Brazil," Covington said during the UFC 25 press conference on Friday. "I owe it to the fans of Brazil to go back there and put on a show for them. Brazil wasn't ready for me, so Dana had to put it in the U.S."

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Covington (13-1) has won his last five fights, including picking up a decision win over former championship contender Damian Maia at UFC Fight Night 119 last October. That fight also took place in Brazil, but what fans will remember most from Covington's previous trip south last October were his controversial remarks about the country and the Brazilian people following the win. So, needless to say, Covington will be the most hated man in Brazil come May 12.

The former UFC lightweight champion dos Anjos (28-9) has emerged victorious in his last three outings inside the Octagon, with his most recent victory coming over Robbie Lawler at UFC on Fox 26. The Rio de Janeiro native will look to not only earn the interim belt to hopefully set up a showdown with Woodley soon, but also to please the fans in his home country by disposing of Covington right before their very eyes.

Dos Anjos and Covington will serve as the co-main event with the rematch of middleweight champion Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero taking center stage at the United Center for UFC 225.