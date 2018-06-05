UFC 225 fight card, date, main event: Whittaker-Romero II headlines latest PPV
UFC's return to Chicago could be one of its better shows of the year
UFC 225 is finally upon us. One of the biggest PPV cards from top to bottom reaches Chicago on Saturday, June 9 when middleweight champion Robert Whittaker takes on Yoel Romero in the main event -- a rematch of their bout from last July. The two battled to a grueling decision over a 25-minute slugfest at UFC 213 with Whittaker earning a unanimous victory.
In addition, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will battle one of the most loathed fighters in the sport in Colby Covington for the interim welterweight crown. The two will battle after UFC president Dana White said that current titleholder Tyron Woodley would be out of action until August.
Dos Anjos is coming off an incredible performance when he earned a decision win over former 170-pound king Robbie Lawler. Covington earned a decision win over Brazilian legend Demian Maia in Maia's backyard in October.
UFC's return to the Windy City also brings the return of former WWE superstar Phil "CM Punk" Brooks to the Octagon when he faces off with Mike Jackson in his hometown. Punk lost his professional debut in MMA at UFC 203 when he was submitted by Mickey Gall.
Also on the main card will be the first non-title women's featherweight fight the promotion has put on when Holly Holm battles it out with former Invicta champion Megan Anderson. The winner likely gets the next shot at Cris Cyborg.
There are now 13 fights official for the Windy City. Here's a look at the fight card and order of bouts for Chicago.
|Fight
|Weightclass
Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Yoel Romero
Middleweight title
Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington
Interim welterweight title
Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson
Women's featherweight
|Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson
|Welterweight
|Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|Claudia Gadelha vs. Carla Esparza
Women's strawweight
Ricardo Lamas vs. Mirsad Bektic
Featherweight
Rashan Coulter vs. Chris De La Rocha
Heavyweight
Rashad Evans vs. Anthony Smith
Light heavyweight
Joseph Benavidez vs. Sergio Pettis
Flyweight
Clay Guida vs. Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|Dan Ige vs. Mike Santiago
|Featherweight
