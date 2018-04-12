UFC 225 fight card: Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson set for Chicago, Cris Cyborg comments

The UFC 225 card set to take place on June 9 in Chicago already has some great men's matchups we're anticipating, and now a very interesting women's bout has been added to the mix. On Thursday, UFC officially announced that a women's featherweight fight pitting former bantamweight champion Holly Holm against Megan Anderson will be going down on the company's first pay-per-view card in the Windy City. The assumption is that this fight is essentially a women's featherweight championship No. 1 contender bout with the winner earning a shot at champion Cris Cyborg.

This will be the first appearance in the Octagon for current Invicta FC women's featherweight champion Anderson as she takes on Hoim. Anderson was originally scheduled to make her UFC debut at UFC 214 last July to battle Cyborg but was forced to pull out due to personal reasons. Tonya Evinger took her place, losing to the champ via TKO in the third round.

Holm, meanwhile, is looking to get another shot at becoming the first woman to defeat Cyborg in the UFC. She came close at UFC 219 last December, taking the champion the distance, but ultimately fell short via unanimous decision. While the safe assumption is that the winner of this fight will automatically earn the opportunity to step into the Octagon with Cyborg, shortly after the fight announcement, the champion doesn't seem to believe it should be that easy for Holm if she should emerge victorious in June.

"The UFC knows Holly needs a couple wins so we can rematch," Cyborg told FanSided MMA. "Right now, her record is terrible. She's in the negative."

While Cyborg makes a valid point there, the fact of the matter is that she might not have much of a say, seeing as her division is so thin at the moment. Should Holm defeat the 28-year-old Anderson in her debut, the only logical fight to book would be a rematch with the woman who lasted five rounds with her.

UFC 225 takes place on June 9 in Chicago and is headlined by the middleweight championship match of Robert Whittaker putting his title on the line against Yoel Romero.