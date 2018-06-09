UFC 225 fight card, main event, prelims: Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero headlines PPV

UFC 225 is finally upon us. One of the biggest PPV cards from top to bottom reaches Chicago on Saturday, June 9, when middleweight champion Robert Whittaker takes on Yoel Romero in the main event -- a rematch of their bout from last July. The two battled to a grueling decision over a 25-minute slugfest at UFC 213 with Whittaker earning a unanimous victory.

And even though there was some speculation on Friday that the fight would not take place after Romero struggled through his weight cut and came up 0.2 pounds short of the limit, president Dana White confirmed the fight would still take place. However, the belt is not expected to be at stake for Whittaker.

While that fight promises to deliver inside the cage, it's other bouts on the card that are making waves outside. Namely, the man who has seemingly talked his way into a title shot: Colby Covington. The No. 3 ranked welterweight in the division will battle Rafael dos Anjos in an interim 170-pound title fight as he continues to push his no press is bad press style. The winner will likely get the next crack at current titleholder Tyron Woodley.

Dos Anjos is coming off an incredible performance when he earned a decision win over former 170-pound king Robbie Lawler. Covington earned a decision win over Brazilian legend Demian Maia in Maia's backyard in October.

UFC's return to the Windy City also brings the return of former WWE superstar Phil "CM Punk" Brooks to the Octagon when he faces off with Mike Jackson in his hometown. Punk lost his professional debut in MMA at UFC 203 when he was submitted by Mickey Gall.

Also on the main card will be the first non-title women's featherweight fight the promotion has put on when Holly Holm battles it out with former Invicta champion Megan Anderson. The winner likely gets the next shot at Cris Cyborg.

There are now 13 fights official for the Windy City. Here's a look at the fight card and order of bouts for Chicago.

UFC 225 fight card, odds