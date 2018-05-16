UFC 225 fight card, poster, rumors: Event nearly complete with pair of title fights

UFC 225 in Chicago is right around the corner and one of the big summer PPVs of the year is coming together quite nicely. In the main event, fight fans will get to see the rematch of middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and top contender Yoel Romero. The pair battled in one of the best title bouts of 2017 when they went 25 grueling minutes in the main event of UFC 213.

Whittaker earned a unanimous decision win for the interim title despite suffering a bad knee injury early on in the fight. He was later elevated to full-time champion when Georges St-Pierre vacated the title shortly after beating Michael Bisping at UFC 217. It will be Whittaker first appearance since that fight after being forced to withdraw from his first title defense against Luke Rockhold in February. In his place stepped Romero, who thrilled fans with a huge upset TKO in the third round.

In addition, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will battle one of the most loathed fighters in the sport in Colby Covington for the interim welterweight crown. The two will battle after UFC president Dana White said that current titleholder Tyron Woodley would be out of action until August.

Dos Anjos is coming off an incredible performance when he earned a decision win over former 170-pound king Robbie Lawler. Covington earned a decision win over Brazilian legend Demian Maia in Maia's backyard in October.

UFC also recently announced a trio of fights official for the card in the Windy City. Former WWE superstar Phil "CM Punk" Brooks will make his return to the Octagon to face off with Mike Jackson in his hometown. Punk lost his professional debut in MMA at UFC 203 when he was knocked out by Mickey Gall.

UFC also confirmed initial reports that they will be hosting the first women's featherweight fight that doesn't involve a belt when former bantamweight champion Holly Holm battles it out with former Invicta champion Megan Anderson. The winner likely gets the next shot at Cris Cyborg. Plus, top featherweights coming off a loss will collide when Ricardo Lamas squares off with Mirsad Bektic.

There are now 13 fights official for the Windy City.