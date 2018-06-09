UFC 225 fight card, prelims, undercard: Complete bout sheet for latest PPV in Chicago
UFC's return to the Windy City could be one of its better shows of the year
UFC 225 is finally upon us. One of the biggest PPV cards from top to bottom reaches Chicago on Saturday, June 9, when middleweight champion Robert Whittaker takes on Yoel Romero in the main event -- a rematch of their bout from last July. The two battled to a grueling decision over a 25-minute slugfest at UFC 213 with Whittaker earning a unanimous victory.
And even though there was some speculation on Friday that the fight would not take place after Romero struggled through his weight cut and came up 0.2 pounds short of the limit, president Dana White confirmed the fight would still take place. However, the belt is not expected to be at stake for Whittaker.
While that fight promises to deliver inside the cage, it's other bouts on the card that are making waves outside. Namely, the man who has seemingly talked his way into a title shot: Colby Covington. The No. 3 ranked welterweight in the division will battle Rafael dos Anjos in an interim 170-pound title fight as he continues to push his no press is bad press style. The winner will likely get the next crack at current titleholder Tyron Woodley.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Dos Anjos is coming off an incredible performance when he earned a decision win over former 170-pound king Robbie Lawler. Covington earned a decision win over Brazilian legend Demian Maia in Maia's backyard in October.
UFC's return to the Windy City also brings the return of former WWE superstar Phil "CM Punk" Brooks to the Octagon when he faces off with Mike Jackson in his hometown. Punk lost his professional debut in MMA at UFC 203 when he was submitted by Mickey Gall.
Also on the main card will be the first non-title women's featherweight fight the promotion has put on when Holly Holm battles it out with former Invicta champion Megan Anderson. The winner likely gets the next shot at Cris Cyborg.
In the unlikeliest of early prelim fights, top flyweight contender Joseph Benavidez will look to make his return to the Octagon in a showcase fight, and potential title eliminator, against Sergio Pettis. While neither fighter is happy about the bout's placement, they understand how crucial a win on Saturday could be.
There are now 13 fights official for the Windy City. Here's a look at the fight card and order of bouts for Chicago.
UFC 225 fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Robert Whittaker (c) -220
|Yoel Romero +190
Middleweight
|Rafael dos Anjos -130
|Colby Covington +100
Interim welterweight title
|Holly Holm -235
|Megan Anderson +185
Women's featherweight
Tai Tuivasa -235
|Andrei Arlovski +185
Heavyweight
|Mike Jackson -220
|CM Punk +170
Welterweight
Curtis Blaydes -170
|Alistair Overeem +140
Heavyweight
|Claudia Gadelha -600
|Carla Esparza +400
Women's strawweight
|Mirsad Bektic -250
|Ricardo Lamas +195
Featherweight
|Rashad Coulter -185
|Chris de la Rocha +150
Heavyweight
Anthony Smith -310
|Rashad Evans +240
Light heavyweight
|Joseph Benavidez -260
|Sergio Pettis +200
Flyweight
|Charles Oliveira -155
|Clay Guida +125
Lightweight
|Dan Ige -135
|Mike Santiago +105
|Featherweight
