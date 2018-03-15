UFC 225 fight card: Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero II set as main event
The two top middleweights will square off for the 185-pound belt on June 9 in Chicago
Ever since Yoel Romero went into UFC 221 and savagely decimated Luke Rockhold with a third-round knockout, everyone has been eagerly anticipating the rematch against the middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. That rematch seems destined to happen in front of the UFC faithful in Chicago on June 9 inside the United Center.
UFC made the title bout official on Wednesday night during "UFC Tonight" after both fighters seemed to do everything but make the announcement themselves.
Whittaker was originally scheduled to defend his title on the UFC 221 card against Rockhold, but a horrifying staph infection in his stomach put a stop to those plans. Romero stepped in for the champ, and while he did fail to make the required 185-pound limit against Rockhold in Australia to earn the interim title, the victory was convincing enough for president Dana White to give Romero the shot when the champ was good and healthy.
These two squared off with one another at UFC 213 in July 2017, with Whittaker earning the five-round unanimous decision win to be crowned champion despite suffering a leg injury during the fight. We're all eager to see them face off again for the middleweight title -- let's just hope there's no weigh-in drama or injuries this time around.
