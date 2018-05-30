UFC 225 fight card, rumors, main event: Event complete with pair of title fights

UFC 225 is within reach and it is setting up to be one of the biggest PPV events of the summer for the company. UFC's return to Chicago will feature a pair of title fights with middleweight champ Robert Whittaker taking on top contender Yoel Romero on June 9. The two battled to a grueling decision over a 25-minute slugfest at UFC 213 last year with Whittaker earning a unanimous decision.

In addition, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will battle one of the most loathed fighters in the sport in Colby Covington for the interim welterweight crown. The two will battle after UFC president Dana White said that current titleholder Tyron Woodley would be out of action until August.

Dos Anjos is coming off an incredible performance when he earned a decision win over former 170-pound king Robbie Lawler. Covington earned a decision win over Brazilian legend Demian Maia in Maia's backyard in October.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

UFC's return to the Windy City also brings the return of former WWE superstar Phil "CM Punk" Brooks to the Octagon when he faces off with Mike Jackson in his hometown. Punk lost his professional debut in MMA at UFC 203 when he was submitted by Mickey Gall.

Here's a look at the 225 poster, which seems to indicate CM Punk will be a part of the PPV portion of the card.

ARE YOU READY!?



Your OFFICIAL #UFC225 poster has just landed. pic.twitter.com/ElaYz61KHy — UFC (@ufc) April 21, 2018

Also on the main card will be the first non-title women's featherweight fight the promotion has put on when Holly Holm battles it out with former Invicta champion Megan Anderson. The winner likely gets the next shot at Cris Cyborg.

There are now 13 fights official for the Windy City. Here's a look at the current fight card for Chicago.