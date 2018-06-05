UFC 225 preview: Whittaker-Romero and CM Punk projections, plus can Covington back it up?

This week on 'In This Corner,' Brian Campbell and King Mo take an in-depth look at the UFC 225 card

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal provide an in depth preview of Saturday's loaded UFC 225 card from Chicago including the return of CM Punk (for better or worse) and a middleweight title rematch between Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero. The guys debate whether Colby Covington can back up his wild antics and which title contenders can break through to the next level. King Mo also shares his take on the latest news including Michael Bisping's legacy, Darren Till's disputed victory, UFC's TV rights deal with ESPN and whether a Gegard Mousasi-Rory MacDonald title fight in Bellator makes sense.

