UFC 225: Rafael dos Anjos not allowing Brazilian fan pressure to fuel him in Chicago

When Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington square off on Saturday in Chicago at UFC 225, an entire country of Brazil will be eagerly anticipating the legendary former lightweight champion not only defeating the controversial Covington in the interim welterweight title co-main event, but dismantling him physically in the process. Of course, this hatred stems from Covington making it well-known his feelings about the country of Brazil and the people that inhabit it.

Well, the Brazilian dos Anjos has heard the calls from his people to brutalize Covington heading into UFC 225, but he's not going to let those emotions cause a distraction for him come Saturday. During a recent session with the media in Los Angeles, dos Anjos simply pointed out that he knows what he has to do to emerge victorious.

"A lot of Brazilians, everything that I post (on social media), when I meet Brazilians, they all say the same thing: 'You've got to kill this guy. You've got to kill this guy,'" dos Anjos said via MMA Junkie. "But, you know, I've been in this position before. I've had a lot of ups and downs in the cage in my career. It's my 38th fight, and that's a lot of fights. I know what I have to do to win, and I don't take this as pressure. I have to win for me. I need that. Nobody wants it more than me. That's why I will win.

"But he's just doing all this to promote himself. I think it's in the wrong way, but everything will be solved Saturday."

Following a win over Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 119 in Brazil last October, Covington proceeded to run down the country of Brazil and the residents. He's kept the charade going, and even infamously was involved in a confrontation with Brazilian heavyweight Fabricio Werdum that involved a boomerang. So, suffice to say, it's no secret as to why Covington is one of the more hated men in Brazil.

Still, while the veteran dos Anjos is taking the correct road with the media here in the lead-up to the fight, you have to imagine that a portion of him wants to inflict more pain than usual on Covington, should the opportunity present itself, for the honor of his fellow Brazilians.