UFC 225 results, highlights: Battered CM Punk takes brutal decision loss to Mike Jackson
Punk's future in the sport of MMA is now up in the air
CM Punk entered the Octagon at UFC 225 on Saturday in his beloved hometown of Chicago looking to prove some points, and in some respects, he may have. But in the end, he didn't prove that he could be victorious in the UFC as he dropped to 0-2 in his mixed martial arts career with a gruesome unanimous decision loss to Mike "The Truth" Jackson in the opening bout on the card.
Punk was a tad more impressive this time around compared to his quick loss to Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in his MMA debut. Early on in the fight, Punk was showing some aggression and pressing the action, but as time wore on, he simply ran out of gas as the boxing background of Jackson began to take over. Throughout most of the fight, Jackson battered Punk with strikes both standing up and on the ground, even taking the time to showboat in the process. By the end of the fight, the wounds on Punk's face showed he had been through an utter war.
While he lasted all three rounds this time around, it was not a stellar performance by any means. The fact is, Jackson probably could have ended the bout much earlier than the full three rounds that it took. From here, now, people can begin to ask the questions as to whether there will be any more action inside the cage for the former WWE champion.
