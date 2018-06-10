UFC 225 results, highlights: Holly Holm dominates in decision win over Megan Anderson

At 1-4 in her last five fights, Holly Holm really needed to earn a win on Saturday night at UFC 225 in Chicago, and the former women's bantamweight champion did just that. Not only did Holm get back into the win column, she did so in pretty dominant fashion against a pretty formidable foe in Megan Anderson.

Taking on debuting the Invicta FC star, Holm more or less cruised through all three rounds to earn the unanimous decision victory. Holm was stellar both on her feet and on the ground, and she proved to everyone that she's still a force to be reckoned with in the UFC women's divisions -- at both bantamweight and featherweight.

Holm is definitely worthy of a championship opportunity once again, but the only question now is which division she'll receive that shot in. Following the fight when pegged by Joe Rogan about a move back to the bantamweight division to try and reclaim the title she once held, she admitted that's something near and dear to her heart, but she also failed to shoot down staying in the 145-pound ranks to take a second shot at being the woman to hand Cris Cyborg her first loss.

Whatever the case, current bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is game.

No matter what Holm does, though, she proved she still has it by easily handling the bigger Anderson on Saturday.