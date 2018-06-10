UFC 225 results, highlights, live updates for Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero in Chicago

UFC 225 is here. After weeks of buildup and plenty of drama, the world's top MMA organization returns to Chicago on Saturday night with 13 important fights -- including middleweight champion Robert Whittaker squaring off with Yoel Romero. Even though Whittaker's belt won't be on the line, the fight still carries plenty of importance to the 185-pound division. Plus, it's the return of CM Punk as he looks to get his first career win in MMA when he meets Mike "The Truth" Jackson.

And the interim welterweight title is on the line when Colby Covington squares off with former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

UFC 225 card/results

Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Yoel Romero -- Middleweight

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington -- Interim welterweight title

Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson -- Women's featherweight

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa -- Heavyweight

Mike Jackson vs. CM Punk -- Welterweight

Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes -- Heavyweight

Claudia Gadleha vs. Carla Esparza -- Women's strawweight

Ricardo Lamas vs. Mirsad Bektic -- Featherweight

Chris De La Rocha def. Rashad Coulter via second-round TKO (strikes)

UFC 225 live updates

