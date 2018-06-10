UFC 225 results, live updates, highlights for Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero in Chicago
Follow along as two of the top middleweights in the world square off in the Windy City
UFC 225 is here. After weeks of buildup and plenty of drama, the world's top MMA organization returns to Chicago on Saturday night with 13 important fights -- including middleweight champion Robert Whittaker squaring off with Yoel Romero. Even though Whittaker's belt won't be on the line, the fight still carries plenty of importance to the 185-pound division. Plus, it's the return of CM Punk as he looks to get his first career win in MMA when he meets Mike "The Truth" Jackson.
And the interim welterweight title is on the line when Colby Covington squares off with former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. The winner likely gets a shot at current champion Tyron Woodley later on this year.
CBS Sports was be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt from the United Center on Saturday night with our live blog and updates below.
UFC 225 card/results
Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Yoel Romero -- Middleweight
Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington -- Interim welterweight title
Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson -- Women's featherweight
Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa -- Heavyweight
Mike Jackson vs. CM Punk -- Welterweight
Curtis Blaydes def. Alistair Overeem via third-round TKO (elbows)
Claudia Gadleha def. Carla Esparza via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Mirsad Bektic def. Ricardo Lamas via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
Chris De La Rocha def. Rashad Coulter via second-round TKO (strikes)
UFC 225 live updates
If you are having issues viewing the live blog, please click here.
