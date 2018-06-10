UFC 225 results, winners, fight card -- Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero highlights

UFC 225 may have been a little sloppy, but at the end of the night when Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero went toe-to-toe over the final 15 minutes, all bets were off. The pair of top middleweights picked up where things left off in their rematch atop the card from Chicago with both fighters laying it all on the line in what was considered the best round of the year to date.

By the time the final horn rang, both men were exhausted and gasping for air, but both knew they had just put on a hell of a show with Whittaker walking away victorious by split decision. The judges awarded Whittaker the decision despite being rocked multiple times during the bout and just barely surviving and escaping without being stopped.

Plus, a new interim champion was crowned in the form of Colby "Chaos" Covington when he outlasted Rafael dos Anjos in the co-main event.

UFC 225 card/results

Robert Whittaker (c) def. Yoel Romero via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

Colby Covington def. Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)

Holly Holm def. Megan Anderson via unanimous decision 30-27, 30-26, 30-26

Tai Tuivasa def. Andrei Arlovski via unanimous decision 29-28, 29-28, 29-28

Mike Jackson def. CM Punk via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Curtis Blaydes def. Alistair Overeem via third-round TKO (elbows)

Claudia Gadleha def. Carla Esparza via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Mirsad Bektic def. Ricardo Lamas via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Chris De La Rocha def. Rashad Coulter via second-round TKO (strikes)

UFC 225 updates

