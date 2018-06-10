UFC 225 results, winners, highlights from Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero fight card
The pair of top middleweights put on an absolute show for the fans in Chicago
UFC 225 may have been a little sloppy, but at the end of the night when Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero went toe-to-toe over the final 15 minutes, all bets were off. The pair of top middleweights picked up where things left off in their rematch atop the card from Chicago with both fighters laying it all on the line in what was considered the best round of the year to date.
By the time the final horn rang, both men were exhausted and gasping for air, but both knew they had just put on a hell of a show with Whittaker walking away victorious by split decision. Plus, a new interim champion was crowned in the form of Colby "Chaos" Covington.
CBS Sports was with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt from the United Center on Saturday night with our live blog and updates below. Check out the full results here.
UFC 225 card/results
Robert Whittaker (c) def. Yoel Romero via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)
Colby Covington def. Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)
Holly Holm def. Megan Anderson via unanimous decision 30-27, 30-26, 30-26
Tai Tuivasa def. Andrei Arlovski via unanimous decision 29-28, 29-28, 29-28
Mike Jackson def. CM Punk via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
Curtis Blaydes def. Alistair Overeem via third-round TKO (elbows)
Claudia Gadleha def. Carla Esparza via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Mirsad Bektic def. Ricardo Lamas via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
Chris De La Rocha def. Rashad Coulter via second-round TKO (strikes)
UFC 225 updates
Whittaker defeats Romero at UFC 225
Both fighters deserve credit for their performances on Saturday in Chicago
Covington wins interim championship
The villain of the UFC now has some gold
Holly Holm dominant at UFC 225
Holm controlled the fight on Saturday for all three rounds
Watch UFC 225 live stream, start time
All the information you need to catch UFC 225 on Saturday
Rousey inducted into UFC Hall of Fame
Rousey is arguably the greatest women's fighter in the company's history
CM Punk bloodied in decision loss
Punk's future in the sport of MMA is now up in the air