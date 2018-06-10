UFC 225 start time, live stream -- Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero: TV channel, fight card

One of the most anticipated UFC cards of the year has finally arrived with the presentation of UFC 225 in Chicago on Saturday night. In the main event of the evening, middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will make his return to the cage as he squares off with old foe Yoel Romero. However, this isn't the championship bout that many envisioned seeing take place, as Yoel Romero missed weight once again during the early weigh-in portion of the event on Friday.

Whittaker was upset with Romero for missing weight yet again, and understandably so, and Romero was upset with the Illinois State Commission for not allowing him enough time to complete his weight cut.

UFC 225 also marks the return of former WWE champion CM Punk as he gets his second shot to achieve MMA glory when he faces off with Mike "The Truth" Jackson. Both men lost their only appearances in the UFC Octagon to Mickey Gall in 2016.

In the second title fight of the night, veteran Rafael dos Anjos will take on the always-outspoken Colby Covington for the interim welterweight championship. Despite champion Tyron Woodley making it clear on numerous occasions that he's ready for a return this summer following a shoulder injury, this interim title scrap will still go down regardless.

Plus, it will be the first non-title fight in the history of the women's featherweight division when Holly Holm squares off with Megan Anderson on the main card.

Below you can find all the information you'll need to catch the UFC 225 action on Saturday.

How to watch UFC 225 prelims

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: United Center-- Chicago, Illinois

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Channel: FS1

How to watch UFC 225 main card

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon

Channel: PPV (check provider)

Now, here's a look at the UFC 225 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 225 fight card, odds