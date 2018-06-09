UFC 225 start time -- Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero: Live stream, fight card, TV channel
All the information you need to catch UFC 225 on Saturday
UFC 225 is finally upon us and even with a little bit of drama on Friday afternoon, the card will still go on as scheduled in Chicago on Saturday night. Despite Yoel Romero coming up 0.2 pounds over the 185-pound limit, the Cuban fighter will still take on middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in a five-round main event, but Whittaker's belt will not be on the line. Whittaker won the first meeting with Romero in July 2017 by unanimous decision.
There was a bit of animosity between the two fighters on Friday, and understandably so. Whittaker was upset with Romero for missing weight, and Romero was upset with the Illinois State Commission for not allowing him enough time to complete his weight cut.
UFC 225 also marks the return of former WWE champion CM Punk as he gets his second shot to achieve MMA glory when he faces off with Mike "The Truth" Jackson. Both men lost their only appearances in the UFC Octagon to Mickey Gall in 2016.
In the second title fight of the night, veteran Rafael dos Anjos will take on the always-outspoken Colby Covington for the interim welterweight championship. Despite champion Tyron Woodley making it clear on numerous occasions that he's ready for a return this summer following a shoulder injury, this interim title scrap will still go down regardless.
Plus, it will be the first non-title fight in the history of the women's featherweight division when Holly Holm squares off with Megan Anderson on the main card.
Below you can find all the information you'll need to catch the UFC 225 action on Saturday.
How to watch UFC 225 prelims
Date: Saturday, June 9
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: United Center-- Chicago, Illinois
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Channel: FS1
How to watch UFC 225 main card
Date: Saturday, June 9
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon
Channel: PPV (check provider)
Now, here's a look at the UFC 225 main fight card and betting odds.
UFC 225 fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weghtclass
Robert Whittaker (c) -260
|Yoel Romero +200
Middleweight title
|Colby Covington -140
|Rafael dos Anjos +110
Interim welterweight title
|Holly Holm -165
|Megan Anderson +135
Women's featherweight
Tai Tuivasa -240
|Andrei Arlovski +190
Heavyweight
|Mike Jackson -200
|CM Punk +160
Welterweight
-
