UFC 225 start time -- Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero: Watch live stream, TV channel

UFC 225 is finally upon us and even with a little bit of drama on Friday afternoon, the card will still go on as scheduled in Chicago on Saturday night. Despite Yoel Romero coming up 0.2 pounds over the 185-pound limit, the Cuban fighter will still take on middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in a five-round main event, but Whittaker's belt will not be on the line. Whittaker won the first meeting with Romero in July 2017 by unanimous decision.

UFC 225 also marks the return of former WWE champion CM Punk as he gets his second shot to achieve MMA glory when he faces off with Mike "The Truth" Jackson. Both men lost their only appearances in the UFC Octagon to Mickey Gall in 2016.

In the second title fight of the night, veteran Rafael dos Anjos will take on the always-outspoken Colby Covington for the interim welterweight championship. Despite champion Tyron Woodley making it clear on numerous occasions that he's ready for a return this summer following a shoulder injury, this interim title scrap will still go down regardless.

Below you can find all the information you'll need to catch the UFC 225 action on Saturday.

How to watch UFC 225 prelims

Date: Saturday, June 9

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: United Center-- Chicago, Illinois

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Channel: FS1

How to watch UFC 225 main card

Date: Saturday, June 9

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon

Channel: PPV (check provider)

Now, here's a look at the UFC 225 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 225 fight card, odds