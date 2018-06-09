UFC 225 start time -- Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero: Watch live stream, TV, fight card

All the information you need to catch UFC 225 on Saturday

Saturday night in Chicago, UFC will present what's expected to be one of the best cards of the year in the UFC 225 event. With a pair of title fights set to take place on the main card, not to mention the UFC return of CM Punk, it's easy to see why this is one of the more anticipated UFC events in quite some time.

The UFC middleweight championship will be on the line Saturday in the main as Robert Whittaker defends against No. 1 contender Yoel Romero. This bout serves as the rematch to their UFC 213 fight that took place in July 2017, with Whittaker emerging victorious as the interim UFC middleweight champion at the time. When Georges St-Pierre vacated the middleweight title he won from Michael Bisping late last year, Whittaker was promoted to undisputed champ. Romero cemented his status as the top contender with his win over Luke Rockhold this past February at UFC 221.

In the second title fight of the night, veteran Rafael dos Anjos will take on the always-outspoken Colby Covington for the interim welterweight championship. Despite champion Tyron Woodley making it clear on numerous occasions that he's ready for a return this summer following a shoulder injury, this interim title scrap will still go down regardless. 

Below you can find all the information you'll need to catch the UFC 225 action on Saturday. 

How to watch UFC 225 prelims

Date: Saturday, June 9
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: United Center-- Chicago, Illinois
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Channel: FS1

How to watch UFC 225 main card

Date: Saturday, June 9
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon 
Channel: PPV (check provider)

Now, here's a look at the UFC 225 main fight card and betting odds. 

UFC 225 fight card, odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeghtclass

Robert Whittaker (c) -240

Yoel Romero +190

Middleweight title

Rafael dos Anjos -130 Colby Covington +100

Interim welterweight title

Holly Holm -240 Megan Anderson +190

Women's featherweight

Tai Tuivasa -285

Andrei Arlovski +225

Heavyweight

Mike Jackson -235 CM Punk +185

Welterweight

