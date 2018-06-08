UFC 225 weigh-in results: Yoel Romero misses on initial attempt; co-main event set

UFC president Dana White recently made the proclamation that he's seeking to rid the promotion of the early weigh-in process, and what do you know, we have another issue on our hands ahead of UFC 225. Once again, that issue involves Yoel Romero, one of the headliners of the card.

Ahead of his undisputed middleweight championship bout against champion Robert Whittaker on Saturday night in Chicago, Romero took to the scale Friday morning and he was just a bit off the 185-pound limit. Romero weighed in at 186 pounds, and he was given two hours to hit the required weight from there.

Yoel Romero misses. He’ll get two hours. pic.twitter.com/T7Tj8IkQFG — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 8, 2018

Romero missing weight on Friday comes on the heels of him making the same mistake prior to his UFC 221 interim title bout against Luke Rockhold, which he won via TKO.

When Romero makes his second attempt, CBS Sports will keep you updated.

In good news from Friday's weigh-ins, though, the co-main event had no issues. Both Colby Covington and Rafael dos Anjos made weight for their interim welterweight championship match set to take place inside the United Center. Here's how the rest of the card weighed in.