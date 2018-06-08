UFC 225: Yoel Romero misses weight, main event with Robert Whittaker in flux

UFC president Dana White recently made the proclamation that he's seeking to rid the promotion of the early weigh-in process, and what do you know, we have another issue on our hands ahead of UFC 225. Once again, that issue involves Yoel Romero, one of the headliners of the card.

Ahead of his undisputed middleweight championship bout against champion Robert Whittaker on Saturday night in Chicago, Romero took to the scale Friday morning and he was just a bit off the 185-pound limit. Romero weighed in at 186 pounds, and he was given two hours to hit the required weight from there.

Yoel Romero misses. He’ll get two hours. pic.twitter.com/T7Tj8IkQFG — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 8, 2018

Unfortunately, the two hours were just barely not enough. After taking nearly the full two-hour limit, Romero hit the scale again and he just missed out on the cut, weighing in at 185.2 pounds. So now, Romero is ineligible to potentially be crowned the middleweight champion on Saturday night. What's more, we now wait to see whether the champion Whittaker will even agree to the bout, as the fate of the main event is now in his hands.

By missing weight once again, Romero has now earned the unceremonious honor of being the first fighter in UFC history to not make the cut for a championship fight on multiple occasions.

In good news from Friday's weigh-ins, though, the co-main event had no issues. Both Colby Covington and Rafael dos Anjos made weight for their interim welterweight championship match set to take place inside the United Center. Here's how the rest of the card weighed in.