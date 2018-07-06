UFC 226 at Las Vegas DFS: Best DraftKings daily fantasy MMA picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you set your daily fantasy sports lineup on DraftKings for UFC 226 in Las Vegas on Saturday, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings. He has crushed his DFS selections in multiple sports recently, producing tournament rosters that have cashed huge in NFL, NBA, NASCAR, golf and NHL. He has been all over his recent UFC picks as well.
For UFC 225, McClure locked Tai Tuivasa in at $9,300 on DraftKings. The result: He defeated Andrei Arlovski in a third-round unanimous decision, and anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable night.
Now, he has set his sights on this huge event and revealed his optimal DFS lineup for UFC 226. He's sharing it only over at SportsLine.
One value fighter McClure absolutely loves: Anthony Pettis at $7,600 on DraftKings.
"I like this spot for Pettis as an underdog," McClure told SportsLine. "I think he can win this by decision. It will go the distance and he will rack up more than enough fantasy points to pay off the $7,600 price tag."
Another pick that McClure is all over for Saturday: Paul Felder at $7,400 on DraftKings.
"Felder is a near must-play, as he is simply underpriced on DraftKings relative to his implied win probability," McClure said. "Felder was a replacement fighter, so his salary was determined prior to the odds for this fight being released."
McClure is also targeting a fighter he says is a "total mismatch" for his opponent. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in DFS or going home with nothing.
So what UFC 226 DFS lineup should you enter? And what value picks are the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal lineups for UFC 226, all from the man who has made almost $2 million playing DFS, and find out.
