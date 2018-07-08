UFC 226: Brock Lesnar makes his presence felt prior to heavyweight title fight

It might be time we all stop wondering whether a UFC return is in the cards for current WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar. The former UFC heavyweight champion made his presence known at UFC 226 on Saturday night in Las Vegas, and it certainly seems as if he's gunning for another run at the title.

Prior to the main event between reigning heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Daniel Cormier, Lesnar was shown on the pay-per-view broadcast. He stopped by the broadcast booth to speak with Joe Rogan, admitting that he wants a spot on the commentator's podcast. It was then revealed that Lesnar was speaking earlier with UFC president Dana White while pointing at the Octagon. Well, the former champ was likely telling the president that he can't wait to get back in there and compete, as Jeremy Botter of Bleacher Report is reporting that Lesnar is slated to face the heavyweight champion -- whomever that may be -- at UFC 230 in Madison Square Garden.

Brock Lesnar octagon side at #UFC226 w/ Dana White. Perhaps he’s waiting in the winner of

Miocic-Cormier pic.twitter.com/1j21W3UU5j — Dan Hellie (@DanHellie) July 8, 2018

This could also put to bed any speculation as to whether Lesnar has been in the USADA testing pool, if all of this does indeed come into fruition. In order to step into the cage again, Lesnar was required to spend six months in the pool in relation to a performance-enhancing substance violation he committed in his UFC 200 win over Mark Hunt.

CBS Sports will keep you updated on any further happenings involving Lesnar at UFC 226 on Saturday night.