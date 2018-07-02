UFC 226: Daniel Cormier talks his legacy and remaining animosity for Jon Jones
Cormier sat down with 'In This Corner' for a wide-ranging interview ahead of UFC 226
In this episode: Brian Campbell chats with light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier ahead of Saturday's UFC 226 superfight against Stipe Miocic. DC talks about his legacy, has harsh words for Jon Jones and explains whether he would be willing to fight teammate Cain Velasquez should he win the UFC heavyweight title. Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal stops by to preview UFC 226 at length, including a featherweight title bout between Max Holloway and Brian Ortega. The guys also tackle the latest news from Bellator MMA's new streaming deal with DAZN to the legacies of recently retired former champions Rashad Evans and Johny Hendricks.
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @KingMoFH
-
Complete guide to UFC 226 pay-per-view
Everything you need to know ahead of the Miocic-Cormier PPV from Las Vegas
-
UFC 226 odds: Miocic, Holloway favorites
The two champions defending their belts are getting a lot of respect from Vegas
-
Liddell, Ortiz sign on with Golden Boy
The pair of hall of famers will settle the score later this year
-
UFC 226 fight card, lineup set
The two title fights are among the most anticipated of the year
-
Michael Chiesa blasts Conor McGregor
Chiesa believes that McGregor may have cost him a career opportunity in April
-
Is International Fight Week cursed?
It will be a bigger surprise if both headliners make it to Saturday night in Las Vegas