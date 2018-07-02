UFC 226: Daniel Cormier talks his legacy and remaining animosity for Jon Jones

Cormier sat down with 'In This Corner' for a wide-ranging interview ahead of UFC 226

In this episode: Brian Campbell chats with light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier ahead of Saturday's UFC 226 superfight against Stipe Miocic. DC talks about his legacy, has harsh words for Jon Jones and explains whether he would be willing to fight teammate Cain Velasquez should he win the UFC heavyweight title. Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal stops by to preview UFC 226 at length, including a featherweight title bout between Max Holloway and Brian Ortega. The guys also tackle the latest news from Bellator MMA's new streaming deal with DAZN to the legacies of recently retired former champions Rashad Evans and Johny Hendricks. 

