UFC 226 fight card: Mike Perry to face Paul Felder after Yancy Medeiros suffers injury

Mike Perry has a new opponent for next week. "Platinum" will face Paul Felder on the preliminary card of UFC 226 on Saturday, July 7, after his scheduled opponent, Yancy Medeiros, suffered a rib injury.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the news, via ESPN, that the fight "is on." Perry is coming off a pair of decision losses to Max Griffin and Santiago Ponzinibbio in his last two bouts. Felder, meanwhile, will come into this fresh bout with a chip on his shoulder.

Felder (15-3) was scheduled to face Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 in April, but when all hell broke loose during the weigh-ins for that event, Iaquinta was named a last-second opponent against Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title, leaving Felder without a fight.

Then, Felder was given a main card spot against James Vick at UFC Lincoln in August, but a familiar face, Iaquinta, pulled out of a bout he had scheduled against Justin Gaethje for July 14. Vick was called in as a last-minute replacement.

"Slapped in the face for the second time this year. Nothing kills your motivation like training and cutting weight for nothing," Felder wrote on Twitter.

While it may not have been a main event or co-main, UFC events in July have not been kind to many fighters suffering injuries prior to their fights.

Now, Felder will step up and take on Perry in a welterweight bout as a part of the four-fight prelim event. Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier headline UFC 226 from Las Vegas.