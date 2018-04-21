UFC 226 fight card, rumors: Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega added to growing event

International Fight Week each summer is one of the most exciting times of the year in UFC, and it generally concludes with the presentation of one of the biggest pay-per-view cards the promotion can put out. This year, the premier event during International Fight Week in Las Vegas is UFC 226, which goes down on July 7 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The first announced bout for UFC 226 was a big one, to say the least. Current light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will move back to the heavyweight division for at least one night to take on heavyweight kingpin Stipe Miocic. Both of these fighters have taken care of virtually every available contender within their respective divisions, so naturally, facing off against one another was really the only fight to make for one of the most prestigious cards of the year. Miocic, who has defended his heavyweight belt a record three consecutive times, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Francis Ngannou at UFC 220. Cormier was also successful on that UFC 220 card in Boston, retaining his title with a second-round TKO win over Volkan Oezdemir.

Following the blockbuster announcement of the heavyweight championship showdown, it was then revealed that Raphael Assuncao will look to earn his fourth consecutive victory when he takes on Rob Font in a bantamweight fight, and Gokhan Saki will look to stay unbeaten in his young UFC career as he faces off with Khalil Rountree in light heavyweight action. This fight was originally scheduled to take place at UFC 217 last December, but Saki was forced to pull out due to knee injury.

The latest bout for the UFC 226 card was announced on Tuesday, and that will feature "Platinum" Mike Perry squaring off with Yancy Medeiros. Knockout artist Perry will be looking to end his two-fight losing skid, with his last loss coming back in February via unanimous decision to Max Griffin at UFC on Fox 28.

In addition, rumors have been swirling of potentially two more title fights heading to Las Vegas with featherweight champion Max Holloway and top contender Brian Ortega wanting their bout to take place this July. They were confirmed late Friday night by UFC president Dana White, though it is not determined yet if it will be the co-main event.

According to Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting, a huge heavyweight showdown will be added to the July 7 card shortly. Francis Ngannou, looking to rebound from this loss to Miocic earlier this year, will be stepping into the Octagon to face off with veteran Derrick Lewis.

We now have four official fights slated for the UFC 226 card on July 7, and this page will continue updating it as more are made official. Below you can have a look at that UFC 226 card as it stands right now.