UFC 226 fight card, rumors, schedule: Miocic vs. Cormier, Holloway vs. Ortega headline stacked event

Every year, the July UFC card that concludes International Fight Week is aimed at being the biggest. Well, the UFC has succeeded on paper in giving us one of the best cards we may see, with UFC 226 set to take place on Saturday night. The UFC 226 event will feature a monumental showdown for the heavyweight championship, as well as what could be an event-stealing battle for the featherweight title.

In the main event taking place on July 7 at the T-Mobile Arena, reigning light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will look to make one more stern argument for his case as the greatest of all time when he goes up one weight class to take on one of the most dominant heavyweight champions that we have ever seen, Stipe Miocic. With these two virtually cleaning out the active competition within their respective divisions, it only made sense to put them in the Octagon with one another to see who the best of the bigger men really is.

The heavyweight championship won't be the only title fight on the card. In the co-main event, undefeated Brian Ortega will look to continue his rapid rise up the UFC ranks when he challenges for the featherweight championship against current titleholder Max Holloway. In many cases, fans of the UFC may admit they're more looking forward to this amazing featherweight championship showdown than they are the heavyweight superfight -- which is what makes the annual International Fight Week cards one of the best of the year.

All of the UFC 226 action featuring these title bouts and more goes down in Las Vegas. Below, you can have a look at the complete card set for the International Fight Week event.

UFC 226 fight card