UFC 226 fight card, rumors, schedule: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier headline stacked event

Every year, the July UFC card that concludes International Fight Week is aimed at being the biggest. Well, the UFC has succeeded on paper in giving us one of the best cards we may see, with UFC 226 set to take place on Saturday night. The UFC 226 event will feature a monumental showdown for the heavyweight championship, as well as what could be an event-stealing battle for the featherweight title.

In the main event taking place on July 7 at the T-Mobile Arena, reigning light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will look to make one more stern argument for his case as the greatest of all time when he goes up one weight class to take on one of the most dominant heavyweight champions that we have ever seen, Stipe Miocic. With these two virtually cleaning out the active competition within their respective divisions, it only made sense to put them in the Octagon with one another to see who the best of the bigger men really is.

Not to be outdone, the man who Miocic is coming off a victory over, Francis Ngannou, looks to bounce back with a win of his own over another top heavyweight in Derrick Lewis. Featherweight champion Max Holloway was expected to defend his title in the co-main event against Brian Ortega, but was forced to withdraw while battling concussion-like symptoms.

All of the UFC 226 action featuring these title bouts and more goes down in Las Vegas. Below, you can have a look at the complete card set for the International Fight Week event.

UFC 226 fight card