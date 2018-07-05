UFC 226 fight card, rumors, schedule: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier headline stacked event
The heavyweight title fight is among the most anticipated of the year
Every year, the July UFC card that concludes International Fight Week is aimed at being the biggest. Well, the UFC has succeeded on paper in giving us one of the best cards we may see, with UFC 226 set to take place on Saturday night. The UFC 226 event will feature a monumental showdown for the heavyweight championship, as well as what could be an event-stealing battle for the featherweight title.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
In the main event taking place on July 7 at the T-Mobile Arena, reigning light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will look to make one more stern argument for his case as the greatest of all time when he goes up one weight class to take on one of the most dominant heavyweight champions that we have ever seen, Stipe Miocic. With these two virtually cleaning out the active competition within their respective divisions, it only made sense to put them in the Octagon with one another to see who the best of the bigger men really is.
Not to be outdone, the man who Miocic is coming off a victory over, Francis Ngannou, looks to bounce back with a win of his own over another top heavyweight in Derrick Lewis. Featherweight champion Max Holloway was expected to defend his title in the co-main event against Brian Ortega, but was forced to withdraw while battling concussion-like symptoms.
All of the UFC 226 action featuring these title bouts and more goes down in Las Vegas. Below, you can have a look at the complete card set for the International Fight Week event.
UFC 226 fight card
|Fight
|Weightclass
Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Daniel Cormier
Heavyweight title
| Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|Anthony Pettis vs. Michael Chiesa
|Lightweight
Gokhan Saki vs. Khalil Rountree
Light heavyweight
Uriah Hall vs. Paulo Costa
Middleweight
|Mike Perry vs. Yancy Medeiros
|Welterweight
| Raphael Assuncao vs. Rob Font
| Bantamweight
|Curtis Millender vs. Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|Dan Hooker vs. Gilbert Burns
|Lightweight
|Lando Vannata vs. Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|Jamie Moyle vs. Emily Whitmire
|Women's strawweight
-
Complete guide to UFC 226 pay-per-view
Everything you need to know ahead of the Miocic-Cormier PPV from Las Vegas
-
Holloway out of UFC 226 title fight
Holloway is the latest International Fight Week victim in a string of cancelled fights since...
-
UFC 226: Five storylines to watch
Three champions will be in action during International Fight Week's main attraction
-
Pettis getting back to basics at UFC 226
The former lightweight champion is looking to get back into title contention
-
Don't sleep on Holloway vs. Ortega
The featherweight title showdown has the potential to steal the event
-
UFC 226 odds: Miocic, Holloway favorites
The two champions defending their belts are getting a lot of respect from Vegas