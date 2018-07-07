UFC 226 fight card, schedule: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic headline stacked event

UFC 226 is set to go down Saturday night in Las Vegas, as one of the best cards of the year will be offered up to us by the biggest MMA promotion in the world. Fans love to claim for their superfights when it comes to MMA, and inside the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday evening, we're getting a clash of that magnitude for the heavyweight championship.

In the main event taking place on July 7 at the T-Mobile Arena, reigning light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will look to make one more stern argument for his case as the greatest of all time when he goes up one weight class to take on one of the most dominant heavyweight champions that we have ever seen, Stipe Miocic. With these two virtually cleaning out the active competition within their respective divisions, it only made sense to put them in the Octagon with one another to see who the best of the bigger men really is.

Not to be outdone, the man who Miocic is coming off a victory over, Francis Ngannou, looks to bounce back with a win of his own over another top heavyweight in Derrick Lewis. Featherweight champion Max Holloway was expected to defend his title in the co-main event against Brian Ortega, but was forced to withdraw while battling concussion-like symptoms.

In lieu of adding a replacement fighter for Ortega, UFC opted to move Ngannou vs. Lewis to the co-main event and bump Paul Felder vs. Mike Perry to the PPV portion of the card.

All of the UFC 226 action featuring these title bouts and more goes down in Las Vegas. Below, you can have a look at the complete card set for the International Fight Week event.

UFC 226 fight card