UFC 226: Max Holloway thanks Conor McGregor, other fighters for support in statement

Max Holloway defending his featherweight championship at UFC 226 on Saturday against the undefeated Brian Ortega had the potential to be the fight of the night. That was until the champion Holloway was forced to pull out of the co-main event in Las Vegas after he was experiencing serious concussion-like symptoms.

Since the cancellation of the bout, we've heard from members of Holloway's team and UFC regarding the status of "Blessed," but we had yet to hear from the champ himself. That changed on Friday, shortly after the UFC 226 weigh-ins took place as Holloway took to his Instagram account to send out some positive vibes, as well as send out some thanks to fellow fighters who were ready to step up and fill the vacant slot on the card.

In the post, Holloway is expressing gratitude toward featherweight contenders Jeremy Stephens and the legendary Frankie Edgar. It was reported that the promotion was aiming to book Stephens and Edgar in a bout for the interim featherweight championship, but that never came into fruition. Stephens was also considered as a potential challenger for Ortega in the co-main event, but Ortega and his team had no interest in competing; they will await their date with Holloway down the road when the champ is hopefully good and ready.

On Friday, Holloway also engaged with a former featherweight champion some of you may know rather well: Conor McGregor. Thursday, McGregor took to Twitter to offer up his concern for the reigning featherweight king, and on Friday, Holloway expressed his gratitude.

Thank you champ champ. One of the best minds in this game said we win or learn. This is learning for me. Hope to see you back brother 🇨🇮🤙🏻 https://t.co/qdj9IbZDPg — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 6, 2018

It's a sad, unfortunate situation for Holloway, who has had to pull out of a fight for the third time this year. But the amount of respect that his peers show him proves that the featherweight champ is indeed one of the most well-liked fighters in the sport today.