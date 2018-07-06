UFC 226: Max Holloway thanks Conor McGregor, other fighters for support in statement
Holloway was removed from his title bout late on Wednesday
Max Holloway defending his featherweight championship at UFC 226 on Saturday against the undefeated Brian Ortega had the potential to be the fight of the night. That was until the champion Holloway was forced to pull out of the co-main event in Las Vegas after he was experiencing serious concussion-like symptoms.
Since the cancellation of the bout, we've heard from members of Holloway's team and UFC regarding the status of "Blessed," but we had yet to hear from the champ himself. That changed on Friday, shortly after the UFC 226 weigh-ins took place as Holloway took to his Instagram account to send out some positive vibes, as well as send out some thanks to fellow fighters who were ready to step up and fill the vacant slot on the card.
It was what it was. Respect to Ortega and his team. Thank you @danawhite and the @UFC staff for making my health priority. Also thank you to @lilheathenmma and @frankieedgar for being about that champ life and stepping up. I see you. To all the fans I know this rollercoaster can be frustrating because my team is also on it with you. All I can say is I’m truly sorry and I hope you guys stay buckled in because it is far from being over. Don’t let the bad surprises distract you from the good surprises in this great sport. The best is still blessed #blessyourself
In the post, Holloway is expressing gratitude toward featherweight contenders Jeremy Stephens and the legendary Frankie Edgar. It was reported that the promotion was aiming to book Stephens and Edgar in a bout for the interim featherweight championship, but that never came into fruition. Stephens was also considered as a potential challenger for Ortega in the co-main event, but Ortega and his team had no interest in competing; they will await their date with Holloway down the road when the champ is hopefully good and ready.
On Friday, Holloway also engaged with a former featherweight champion some of you may know rather well: Conor McGregor. Thursday, McGregor took to Twitter to offer up his concern for the reigning featherweight king, and on Friday, Holloway expressed his gratitude.
It's a sad, unfortunate situation for Holloway, who has had to pull out of a fight for the third time this year. But the amount of respect that his peers show him proves that the featherweight champ is indeed one of the most well-liked fighters in the sport today.
-
Complete guide to UFC 226 pay-per-view
Everything you need to know ahead of the Miocic-Cormier PPV from Las Vegas
-
UFC 226 predictions, picks for Miocic-DC
Check out who the experts at CBS Sports are picking to win on the main card in Las Vegas
-
UFC 226 weigh-ins: DC heavier than Stipe
The heavyweight title fight will feature the current 205-pound king at a higher weigh than...
-
TUF 27 finale viewing info, live stream
All the info you need to catch the finale of TUF season 27 on Friday night
-
Dana White: UFC won't punish McGregor
White believes the New York legal system will punish McGregor enough
-
Ronda Rousey headlines 2018 UFC HOF
The women's MMA pioneer will take her place among the greats this weekend