UFC 226: Max Holloway withdraws from title fight vs. Brian Ortega with concussion-like symptoms

The International Fight Week bug strikes again.

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has withdrawn from UFC 226 with what his team is describing as concussion-like symptoms. Holloway was scheduled to defend his title in the co-main event against Brian Ortega in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Holloway's team provided a statement on his status to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

"Max's team and UFC staff noticed Max was not normal since late last week. This became obvious to many watching his interviews and public appearances the past fews days," the statement read. "He was showing concussion like symptoms before he even started his weight cut and was rushed to the ER on Monday where they admitted him overnight. Initial scans seemed OK and he was released Tuesday afternoon, but symptoms still continued.

"Max fought with his team to continue with the fight. He showed some improvement over the next day, but was still showing obvious symptoms. After open workouts he crashed and was very hard to wake up, when he did, he had flashing vision and slurred speech. He is now back in the ER for further tests."

It is unknown at this time whether Ortega will still fight on the card. This is just the latest in a long line of main or co-main event fights during UFC's "Super Bowl" week to be canceled. Last year, women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes withdrew from her title defense against Valentina Shevchenko just hours before the bout. In 2016, Jon Jones was removed from his title fight with Daniel Cormier after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs.

This is also not the first fight Holloway has been forced to withdraw from in 2018. Holloway was originally scheduled to face off with Frankie Edgar at UFC 222 in March, but suffered a leg injury a month out and withdrew from the bout. Then in April, Holloway offered his services to face off with Khabib Nurmagomedov for the to-be vacant lightweight title on a week's notice after a freak injury to Tony Ferguson. However, Holloway was deemed unfit to continue his weight cut the day before the bout and was forced to back out.